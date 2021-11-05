 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert