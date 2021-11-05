Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE
