Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll s…
For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It should reach a ple…