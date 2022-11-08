Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll s…
Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…