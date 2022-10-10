 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

