Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.