Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

