Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
