Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

