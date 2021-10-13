Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Significant rain is likely on the way next week as part of a powerful storm forecast to move across the country. It is expected to usher in windy weather and be followed by a drop in temperatures.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. T…