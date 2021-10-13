 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert