Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

