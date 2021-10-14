Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.