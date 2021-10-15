Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Significant rain is likely on the way next week as part of a powerful storm forecast to move across the country. It is expected to usher in windy weather and be followed by a drop in temperatures.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
- Updated
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. T…