Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

