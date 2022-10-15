Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 de…
Omaha's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lookin…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…