Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.