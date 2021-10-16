Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
- Updated
Significant rain is likely on the way next week as part of a powerful storm forecast to move across the country. It is expected to usher in windy weather and be followed by a drop in temperatures.
- Updated
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …