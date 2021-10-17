 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

