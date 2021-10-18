 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

