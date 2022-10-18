 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

