Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.