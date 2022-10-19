 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

