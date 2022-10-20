Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
