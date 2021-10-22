 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

