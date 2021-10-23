 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

