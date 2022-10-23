The Omaha area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Omaha, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha and Norfolk broke 50-year-old records for low temperatures Tuesday, but the cold snap is expected to be short-lived.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degree…
Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.