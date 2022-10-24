 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

