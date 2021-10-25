 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

