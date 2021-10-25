Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.