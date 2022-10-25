Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.