Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.