Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.