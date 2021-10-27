 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert