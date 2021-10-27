Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE
