Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Omaha and Norfolk broke 50-year-old records for low temperatures Tuesday, but the cold snap is expected to be short-lived.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will s…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.