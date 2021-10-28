 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

