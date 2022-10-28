Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.