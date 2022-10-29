Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE
