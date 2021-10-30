Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
- Updated
The rain that moved into the Omaha area early Wednesday is likely to stick around all day, with the National Weather Service predicting an inch to 1½ inches of rain.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…