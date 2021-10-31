Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.