Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.