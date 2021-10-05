Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE
