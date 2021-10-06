 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert