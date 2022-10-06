 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

