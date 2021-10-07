The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
