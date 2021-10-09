Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Omaha, NE
