The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Intermittent storm chances are in the forecast every day into early next week, but the period most likely to bring rain and storms in the Omaha metro area is Saturday evening and overnight.
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
- Updated
If you thought Monday was one of the most miserable days of the summer, you weren't wrong. The heat index in Omaha exceeded 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms …
- Updated
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.