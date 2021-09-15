Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.