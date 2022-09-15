Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.