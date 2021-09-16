Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…