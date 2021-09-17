Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.