Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…