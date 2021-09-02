Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE
