Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE
