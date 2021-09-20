 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert