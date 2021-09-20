Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…