The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods o…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…