Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE
