Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.