Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

